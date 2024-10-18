Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and Atlanticus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A Atlanticus $262.48 million 2.11 $102.85 million $4.24 8.82

Analyst Ratings

Atlanticus has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cosmos Group and Atlanticus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanticus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlanticus has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Atlanticus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlanticus is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Atlanticus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -79.06% Atlanticus 8.42% 25.32% 3.73%

Volatility & Risk

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanticus has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlanticus beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.