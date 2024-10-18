Atb Cap Markets Lowers Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) to Hold

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Robinson bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

