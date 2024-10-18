Aspiriant LLC Purchases 467 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.12. The company had a trading volume of 294,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,713. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

