Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,252,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 11,133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,204.0 days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
Shares of AANNF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.06.
About Aroundtown
