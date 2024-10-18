Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,252,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 11,133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,204.0 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AANNF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

About Aroundtown

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.