Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $82.91 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $82.91 million and $7.08 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00040349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.