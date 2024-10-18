Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

