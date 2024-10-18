Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
