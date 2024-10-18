AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALA opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.61. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.07%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

