Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.54. 12,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 25,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

