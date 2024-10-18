Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 26.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. Aflac has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

