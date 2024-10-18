Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Reaches $1.38

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $220.09 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00249435 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,321,158,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,321,158,517.3550842 with 662,185,167.6352466 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.37772173 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $14,456,706.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,321,158,517.3550842 with 662,185,167.6352466 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.37772173 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $14,456,706.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/."

