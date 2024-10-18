Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 199,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,481. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

