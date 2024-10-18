2,056 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,528 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 600.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,301,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,581,000 after buying an additional 1,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $87,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $85,535,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 433.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after buying an additional 633,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MS opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
