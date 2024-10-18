1,707 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $126.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

