ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.10.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.