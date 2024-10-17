ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,711,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

