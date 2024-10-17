Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $8.17 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Crocs worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 2.1 %

CROX stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

