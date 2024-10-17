Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.