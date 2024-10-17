Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $267.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,043. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

