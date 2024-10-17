UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $571.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.84.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

