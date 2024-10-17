United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.93, but opened at $72.27. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 1,332,492 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 47.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 134.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

