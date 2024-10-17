Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.71.

Shares of ULTA opened at $373.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.55. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,428,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

