Tsfg LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 72.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $501.35 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.58 and its 200 day moving average is $548.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

