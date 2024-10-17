TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.82 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $94.82 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,172,297 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,172,296.9052753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07835528 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,459,255.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

