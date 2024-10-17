Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.37. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 225,003 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,130. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

