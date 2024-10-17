Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $43,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

