Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $938,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,227,000 after purchasing an additional 183,755 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $254.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.23.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

