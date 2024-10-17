SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $53.01 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

