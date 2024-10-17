Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Increases By 16.2%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 28,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,715. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 234,455 shares of company stock worth $948,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYZN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,494. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($12.50) EPS.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

