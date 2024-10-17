ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $1,068.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $915.00 to $1,068.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NOW traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $919.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,245. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $869.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

