SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $50,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.