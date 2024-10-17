SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $373,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.