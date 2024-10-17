Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 135.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,429,961. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $290.89 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.