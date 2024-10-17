Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROK. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

NYSE:ROK opened at $274.36 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.38 and a 200-day moving average of $267.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

