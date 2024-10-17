Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.33-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.350 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of REXR opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

