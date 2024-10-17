Request (REQ) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Request has a market capitalization of $73.44 million and approximately $794,005.95 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.098101 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $805,395.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

