Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,744.82 ($22.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,826 ($23.84). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,826 ($23.84), with a volume of 26,674 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,809.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,748.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,019.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is presently 14,426.23%.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

