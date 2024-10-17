Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.05. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Qualstar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of 405.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

