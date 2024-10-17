Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

KWR stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

