Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 497.87 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 654.83 ($8.55), with a volume of 8825195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 663.80 ($8.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.85) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,767.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 655.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 707.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 7,083.33%.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.