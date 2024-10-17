Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEA opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

