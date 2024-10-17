PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $2,972.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00108817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 314.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

