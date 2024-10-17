Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance
PNFPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98.
