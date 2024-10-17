Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) PT Raised to $9.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Phunware from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Phunware Stock Up 17.6 %

Phunware stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Phunware has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phunware will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

