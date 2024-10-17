Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.
Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE PAG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $179.72.
Insider Activity
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAG
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Penske Automotive Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.