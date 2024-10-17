Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

