Pad Chivukula Sells 12,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Leerink Partners started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 396,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

