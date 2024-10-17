Oasys (OAS) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $98.15 million and $1.02 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,637,424 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,956,169,750.5901623 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03327914 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $954,150.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

