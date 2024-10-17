Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 37,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $88,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after buying an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 7,312,660 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

