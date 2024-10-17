NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after buying an additional 1,371,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

